Most Popular Online Slots By Casino’s Data

In the ever-evolving landscape of online gaming, a comprehensive understanding of player preferences and game dynamics is essential for both enthusiasts and industry experts alike.

KTO’s research team has undertaken an extensive analysis to unearth the most played and sought-after online slot games at KTO, shedding light on not just player engagement but also the highest win multipliers achieved in Brazil.

Most Popular Online Slots in Brazil

Brazil’s desire for online slots is undeniable, and KTO’s study presents a ranking of the most popular slots in their online slots library, based on active players participating. The standout leader in this realm is undoubtedly Fortune Tiger, capturing a staggering 41% of active players.

A surprising revelation considering its release in mid-May 2023. The top 5 favourites include global hits like:

Fortune Tiger

Sweet Bonanza

Sevens Fire

Big Bass Splash

Jewel Rush

Remarkably, each slot within the top 20 commands a significant following, with at least 5% of active users engaged. Beyond the favourites, award-winning games like Gates of Olympus and themed slots such as the Big Bass and Bonanza series from Pragmatic Play and Fortune Games from PG Soft take centre stage.

Notably, emerging from this classification are also notable slot providers like Gamomat, Wazdan, and Play’n GO. Gamomat stands out with its highly successful Sevens Fire, making up 14% of assets and nearly 5% of game rounds.

Slot Games at KTO.com

The Biggest Multipliers in Online Slots

The allure of online slots is often underscored by the tantalizing prospect of substantial winnings. The analysis brings forth a ranking of slot machines based on the highest amounts won in a single play round. Topping the charts is once again Fortune Tiger with an impressive payout of BRL 150,000 on a BRL 600 bet – a staggering 250.00 multiplier. This reaffirms its status as the best-paying single-spin online slot.

Notably, some of the most substantial prizes emerge from slots that might not be the most famous or top-rated. Games like Wanted Dead or a Wild, Ancient Fortunes: Zeus, and Crystal Sunshine with remarkable jackpots. The list of top win multipliers further solidifies the dominance of these games:

Cash of Command – 5,020.60x multiplier

Big Bass Splash – 5,000x multiplier

Wanted Dead or a Wild – 1,043.60x multiplier

7 Piggies – 876.43x multiplier

Crystal Sun – 340.70x multiplier

Ancient Fortunes: Zeus – 277.40x multiplier

Fortune Tiger – 250.00x multiplier

Most Recognized Online Slot Machine Providers

Digging deeper, the study explores the cumulative active player quotas generated by some of the most popular slots and how they correlate with game providers. The data unveils a clear hierarchy:

Pragmatic Play – 239%

PG Soft – 72%

Wazdan – 66%

Microgaming – 52%

Play’n GO – 49%

Gamomat – 30%

Red Tiger – 20%

Hacksaw Gaming – 16%



Impressively, Pragmatic Play stands as a giant in the industry despite being a relative newcomer since 2015. PG Soft’s ascent is equally remarkable, poised to become a dominant player with its acclaimed slot machine series.

Unveiling Brazil’s Online Slot Landscape

KTO’s in-depth analysis of the Brazilian online slot gaming landscape presents a wealth of insights. From the dominance of Fortune Tiger to the rise of PG Soft, and the impact of game providers like Pragmatic Play, Wazdan, and Gamomat, the study unveils the preferences, behaviors, and winning patterns of players.

As Brazil’s iGaming community thrives and evolves, these findings offer a captivating glimpse into the world of online slots and the dynamic nature of player engagement.

Disclosure: (This article has been written on behalf of a third party and Focus Gaming News is not involved in its content.)