More departures at Kindred Group

Kindred has been carrying out a strategic review of its business.

The Swedish online gambling operator’s CMO and CCO are following its CEO and CFO in leaving the company.

Sweden.- Kindred Group has confirmed that its chief marketing officer, Elen Barber, and its chief commercial officer, Anne-Jaap Snijders, have resigned. Their departures follow the exits of CEO Henrik Tjärnström and CFO Johan Wilsby.

Barber and Snijders are to leave Kindred in autumn. Barber has been with the operator for 13 years, having joined as an affiliate manager in 2010. Snijders joined Kindred in 2008, initially working on the Benelux region.

Together they were responsible for leading the recent review of Kindred’s commercial and marketing operations, which has resulted in takeover speculation. The activist investor Corvex Management, which owns 15 per cent of the company, is in favour of a sale.

However, Kindred stressed that the latest departures are not connected to Tjärnström and Wilsby’s decisions to leave.

Barber said: “I’m proud to have played my part in Kindred’s success over the past 13 years. Our fantastic global marketing team has built a solid foundation upon which Kindred can continue to grow in competitive and exciting markets. It’s now the right time for me to move on to fresh opportunities ahead.”

Snijders said: “I had a great time at Kindred. It has been a fantastic journey working out of the Sydney, Malta and Amsterdam offices with extremely talented colleagues. The pinnacle was to receive the Dutch license and build up market leadership with the local teams.”