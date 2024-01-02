Mohegan appoints new executives

Joffre Wells will be VP of capital markets, investor relations, and corporate treasurer.

US.- The entertainment and gaming brand Mohegan has announced that Joffre Wells has joined its executive team as VP of capital markets, investor relations, and corporate treasurer.

Meanwhile, Kelly Leung and Kelly Sullivan, who have been working with the company for more than 10 years, have been promoted to the leadership team. Leung was named senior vice president of international marketing and Sullivan VP of people operations.

Previously, Joffre was a global macro trader for Brandywine Global in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He also served as global rates trader – vice president, for BlackRock. Leung has been part of the Asian marketing efforts at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut. Expanded responsibilities cover the international portfolio which includes Fallsview Casino Resort and Casino Niagara in Niagara Falls, Ontario, and now Mohegan INSPIRE Entertainment Resort in Incheon, South Korea.

Sullivan has worked at Mohegan since 2013, first serving as director of career and leadership development for the Mohegan Tribe. She was named director of global human resources and development in 2016 and was promoted to director of global people operations in 2019.

Ray Pineault, president and CEO of Mohegan, said: “We’re so thrilled to have Joffre Wells join our team as his leadership and financial expertise are a perfect fit for our organization, especially as we continue to grow as a premier operator of integrated entertainment resorts. Kelly Sullivan and Kelly Leung are also exemplary team members at Mohegan and their respective promotions are well deserved. Our leadership at Mohegan is as strong as ever as we head into 2024 where we’ll meet new challenges and evolve our brand further.”

In October 2023, Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment named Guy Greene as vice president of online marketing for its igaming division, Mohegan Digital. Mohegan Digital’s online gaming products include MoheganSunCasino.com in Connecticut and PlayFallsViewCasino.com in Ontario, Canada.