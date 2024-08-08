Mohegan names Joseph Hasson as chief operating officer

Hasson has served as Mohegan’s interim COO since April.

US.- Mohegan has announced that Joseph J. Hasson has been named chief operating officer (COO), subject to regulatory approvals. Hasson has served as Mohegan’s interim COO since April.

Hasson will oversee the day-to-day operations of Mohegan’s resorts in the US, Canada, and Northern Asia, reporting to Ray Pineault, Mohegan’s president and CEO. He will also maintain his responsibilities as general manager of Mohegan Casino at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas while the casino transitions ownership.

Pineault said: “Joe Hasson’s expertise, garnered over more than 40 years in the gaming and hospitality industries, coupled with his exemplary leadership at our Las Vegas property, positions him uniquely to ensure strategic alignment and continuity across Mohegan’s diverse portfolio. We are confident that his leadership as our chief operating officer will be instrumental in our sustained success.”

In June, Mohegan announced the promotion of Nelson Parker to chief strategy officer. He is responsible for identifying, assessing, and executing growth opportunities and strategic new ventures. He was previously senior vice president of strategic development.