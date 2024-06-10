Mohegan names Nelson Parker as chief strategy officer

Parker was previously senior vice president of strategic development.

US.- Mohegan has announced the promotion of Nelson Parker to chief strategy officer. He will be responsible for identifying, assessing, and executing growth opportunities and strategic new ventures. He was previously senior vice president of strategic development.

Before joining Mohegan in 2022, Parker served as a managing director at Driftwood Capital, a private equity fund focused on hospitality investments. He also served as senior vice president of corporate development at Penn National Gaming, senior vice president of hotel and casino development at Hard Rock International, vice president of development at Foxwoods Resort Casino, and corporate director of development at Argosy Gaming.

The firm said: “Under his new position, Parker plays a critical role in future growth and capital planning, initiating and vetting growth opportunities and collaborating across all functional areas to ensure successful implementation. He will work closely with the executive team to align strategic initiatives with Mohegan’s long-term goals and vision”.

Ray Pineault, president and chief executive officer of Mohegan, said: “Nelson has vast experience and a proven track record in strategic development and growth within the gaming and hospitality sectors. His skills will be invaluable as we continue to expand our footprint globally and explore new opportunities.”

Nelson Parker, chief strategy officer for Mohegan, commented: “I am honored to be a part of Mohegan’s executive leadership team and contribute to the company’s dynamic growth and strategic vision. Leveraging my experience in the gaming and hospitality sectors, I look forward to identifying new opportunities and driving initiatives that will enhance our offerings and expand our global footprint.”

Mohegan to cease management of Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

Mohegan will cease casino management at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, part of the Curio Collection by Hilton. A transition period will be followed by an integrated gaming offering under the management of Cliff Atkinson, president of Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, subject to regulatory approvals.

Atkinson said: “We are grateful for the collaboration with Mohegan, and we will continue to work together to ensure a well-ordered transition of casino operations. This transition is a natural progression in our journey to provide guests of Virgin Hotels Las Vegas with a seamless resort experience.”