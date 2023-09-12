Mohegan celebrates its loyalty programme’s 10th anniversary

The firm will celebrate the anniversary of its loyalty programme Momentum with special benefits.

US.- Mohegan has announced special offers to mark the 10th anniversary of its loyalty programme Momentum. Mohegan will commemorate the occasion throughout October at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut, Mohegan Pennsylvania in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, Mohegan Casino at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, and Fallsview Casino Resort and Casino Niagara in Niagara Falls, Ontario.

Erica Tessier Hunt, vice president of corporate marketing at Mohegan, said: “For Mohegan, the Momentum programme has been more than just a loyalty initiative, it is a testament to the strong bond we share with our guests. We are proud of what we have offered the past ten years that has continued to strengthen the loyalty of our members and we look forward to future enhancements to Momentum that will stand on Mohegan’s vow of offering unparalleled experiences.”

Pennsylvania regulator sets date Mohegan licence renewal hearing

Downs Racing, the operator of Mohegan Pennsylvania, will get a public hearing on the renewal of its Category 1 Slot Machine Operator licence this month. The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board announced that the meeting will take place on September 21.

Citizens, public officials and community groups can speak or submit written testimony to the meeting, which will be live-streamed on the regulator’s website. The deadline for registration to speak or submit testimony is noon on September 18. The hearing will begin at 10.30am at Plains Township Fox Hill Firehouse No.2, 50 2nd Street, Plains Township.