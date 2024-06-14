Missouri casinos report $163m in revenue for May

Casino revenue was up 5 per cent compared to April.

US.- Missouri’s 13 casinos generated $163m in adjusted gross revenue in May, according to the latest report from the Missouri Gaming Commission. May’s AGR was up 5 per cent compared to the $155.9m reported in April.

Ameristar St. Charles was the top performer, generating $25.2m in revenue. Rivers City Casino reported $21.4m; Hollywood Casino $21.2m; Ameristar Kansas City $17.1m; and Argosy Casino Hotel & Spa $14.9m. Nine of the 13 casinos saw their revenue increase year-on-year. The state collected $34.2m in taxes.

Century Casinos opened new hotel in Missouri

In April, Century Casinos opened its new hotel The Riverview, in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. The $30.5m 69-room, six-storey building covers 68,000 square feet and is connected with Century Casino Cape Girardeau.

The company is also constructing a new land-based casino with a 38-room hotel in Caruthersville, Missouri. Construction started in December 2022 with completion expected in Q4 2024.