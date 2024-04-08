Century Casinos opens new hotel in Missouri

The company has opened The Riverview connected with Century Casino Cape Girardeau.

US.- Century Casinos has opened its new hotel The Riverview, in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. The $30.5m 69-room, six-storey building covers 68,000 square feet and is connected with Century Casino Cape Girardeau.

The company is also constructing a new land-based casino with a 38-room hotel in Caruthersville, Missouri. Construction started in December 2022 with completion expected in Q4 2024. The firm is funding the project through VICI Properties. Following completion, VICI will own the real estate improvements associated with the Caruthersville project.

Last year, Century Casinos completed the sale of the real estate assets of four casinos in the Canadian province of Alberta to subsidiaries of VICI Properties for CAD 221.7m in cash.

Missouri casinos report $156.9m in revenue for February

Missouri’s 13 casinos generated $156.9m in adjusted gross revenue in February, according to the latest report from the Missouri Gaming Commission. That compares to $156.7m reported in February 2023 and $135.4m in January of this year.

Ameristar St. Charles was the top performer, generating $23.9m in revenue. Hollywood Casino reported $20.6m; Rivers City Casino $20.3m; Ameristar Kansas City $16.8m; and Argosy Casino Hotel & Spa $13.6m. The state collected $32.9m in taxes, up 13 per cent compared to the previous month.