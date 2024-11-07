Missouri voters approve sports betting but reject Ozarks casino plan

Missouri voters passed Amendment 2 but rejected Amendment 5.

US.- Missouri voters passed Amendment 2 to allow retail and online sports betting to the state. In the election on Tuesday, 50.1 per cent voted in favour according to unofficial election results. That would mean the amendment passed by a margin of less than 7,500 votes or 0.256 per cent. The possibility of a recount can be triggered at 0.5 per cent or lower.

The ballot proposed amendments to the Missouri state constitution that would allow licensed online sports betting, gambling boats, sports betting districts and mobile licences. In accordance with federal law, under 21s would be prohibited from participation. Revenue generated from sports wagering would be taxed at a rate of 10 per cent, with the potential allowance of deductions for promotional offers and federal taxes ahead of state revenues.

Meanwhile, voters rejected amendment 5, which would have allowed an additional gambling boat licence on the Osage River near the Lake of the Ozarks. The measure was rejected by a 52-48 per cent margin The number of land-based casinos in Missouri will remain at 13.