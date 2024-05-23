Mississippi sports betting revenues reaches $3.1m in April

The handle was down 22.9 per cent compared to March.

US.- Mississippi’s sports betting revenue was $3.1m in April, down 8.8 per cent from March and down 27.9 per cent from the same month last year. The handle was $34.3m, down 22.9 per cent from March and up 7.9 per cent from April 2023.

Coastal casinos led the market, reporting $1.5m in revenue and a $23.6m handle. Central casinos took $6.6m in bets and generated revenue of $1.2m while Northern casinos took $402.880 from $4.1m. Basketball and baseball were the most popular sports for betting at coastal casinos. Baseball generated $8.7m in handle and $1.3m in revenue. Basketball generated a $8.6m handle, but casinos lost $525,117.Sports parlay cards led at central casinos with a $2.9m handle and $908,108 in revenue.

Mississippi Lottery launches new game

Mississippi Lottery has announced the launch of Lotto America, a new game where players have a chance to win a $2m progressive jackpot at $1 per play. Sales started on May 12 and the state held its first draw on May 13.

Draws for Lotto America are held on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 9:15pm. Lotto America players choose five numbers from 1-52 and one Star Ball number from 1-10. With nine ways to win, prizes may be won by matching some or all the numbers drawn.