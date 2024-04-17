Mississippi Lottery launches new game

The state lottery has announced the launch of Lotto America, with sales starting on May 12.

US.- Mississippi Lottery has announced the launch of Lotto America, a new game where players will have a chance to win a $2m progressive jackpot at $1 per play. Sales will start on May 12 and the state will hold its first draw on May 13.

Draws for Lotto America will be held on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 9:15pm. Lotto America players choose five numbers from 1-52 and one Star Ball number from 1-10. With nine ways to win, prizes may be won by matching some or all the numbers drawn.

Mississippi Lottery President Jeff Hewitt said: “Lotto America is popular in many other states. As we noted player feedback, many players mentioned offering a draw-style game with a jackpot in between Match 5 and Powerball or Mega Millions. Lotto America is the perfect addition to our portfolio.”

Mississippi casinos generate $206.7m in revenue in February

The Mississippi Gaming Commission (MGC) reported that the state’s 26 non-tribal casinos generated $206.7m in revenue from poker, slots and table games in February. Revenue increased 14.6 per cent compared to January ($180.3m) was up slightly from $206.3 in February 2023.

Mississippi’s casino revenue is broken down into the following three regions: Central, Coastal, and Northern. The Costal region generated $131.5m in revenue, the Northern region $47.3m and the Central region $27.9m.