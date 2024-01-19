Mississippi Lottery reaches $2bn in gross sales

The MLC returned more than half-a-billion dollars to the state for roads, bridges and education since 2019.

The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) has surpassed the $2bn mark in gross sales since it launched in 2019.

US.- The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) has announced it has surpassed the $2bn mark in gross sales since it started selling tickets in November 2019. With sales reaching this level, the MLC has returned more than half a billion dollars to the state for roads, bridges and education. Direct beneficiaries include more than $377m to the Highway Fund and more than $142m to the Education Enhancement Fund.

MLC President Jeff Hewitt said: “These four years have passed in a flurry of excitement and growth. Reaching the $2bn mark is an incredible accomplishment, and we are excited about continuing our growth and success into year five.”

Mike McGrevey, chairman of the MLC board of directors, added: “Enthusiastic retailers, loyal players, dedicated Lottery employees and knowledgeable vendors have all contributed to the success of the MLC. Given the achievements so far and the plans for the future, I sincerely believe the Mississippi Lottery will continue to be a winner for Mississippi.”

In the first two years since launch, Mississippi Lottery sales topped $1bn. The net proceeds to the state in 2021 surpassed $137m.

Mississippi makes fifth attempt to legalise mobile sports betting

An online sports betting bill was introduced this week in the Mississippi Legislature by Representative Casey Eure, chair of the House Gaming Committee. This marks the fifth attempt by lawmakers to introduce online sports betting in the state.

House Bill 606 would amend section 97-33-1 of the Mississippi Code from 1972 in such a manner that it would enable bettors to place wagers on sports events online. Under the bill, land-based casinos in the state would be permitted to partner with one online operator each.