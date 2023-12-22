Mississippi sports betting handle reaches $62.4m in November

The sports betting handle increased 26 per cent from October.

US.- Mississippi’s sports betting handle was $62.4m in November, up 26 per cent from October’s $49.5m, according to the Mississippi Gaming Commission. Sports betting generated nearly $3.1m in taxable revenue.

At Central casinos, the handle was $12m and taxable revenue was $1.1m. Basketball generated a handle of $3m and taxable revenue of $289,672.

Mississippi casinos registered $191.6m in gross gaming revenue (GGR) in November, up 2 per cent year-on-year. Central casinos brought in $24.4m; Coastal casinos $122.3m and Northern casinos $44.9m. Slots bets totalled $2.1bn. Table games had a drop of $147.8m and hold of $25.7m. Blackjack was the best-performing table game in all three regions.