New Minnesota mobile sports betting bill introduced

The bill would allow online gaming as well as sports betting.

The bill would allow in-person sports betting at casinos run by the state’s 11 Native American tribes.

US.- Representative Zack Stephenson a new bill to legalise mobile sports betting in Minnesota. The bill would allow in-person sports betting at casinos run by Minnesota’s 11 Native American tribes. Each tribe would also have the option to offer online gaming.

Stephenson said: “Minnesotans deserve the same opportunities our neighbors have,” referencing bordering states such as Iowa and Wisconsin that have already legalised sports betting.

Earlier this month, state senator Jeremy Miller said he would make another push to legalise sports betting in the state after last year differences between House and Senate proposals ended with ended with no progress on a bill to legalise sports wagering at state casinos and online. It was the third year that legislation failed to make it through.

Both the Senate and House bills proposed legalising in-person sports betting at tribal casinos and online, but the Senate proposal also proposed in-person betting at racetracks.