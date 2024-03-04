Milwaukee’s Potawatomi Casino Hotel to open sportsbook and new poker room

Potawatomi Casino Hotel has announced the opening date for its permanent $17m sportsbook.

US.- The Potawatomi Casino Hotel in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, has announced the date for the opening of its permanent retail sportsbook and poker room, marking the final phase of the casino’s $190m renovations. Both new spaces will open on May 3.

Dominic Ortiz, Potawatomi Casino Hotel CEO said: “We are excited to bring the next level of an entertaining sports betting atmosphere to our guests. We appreciate the patience our guests have given us while we build out these two extraordinary projects. I can assure them, it will be well worth the wait.”

The Potawatomi Sportsbook will feature 6,500 square feet and a two-floor layout, a 2,000 square foot LED screen, a broadcast booth and seating for over 200 patrons. Kiosks and ticket writers will be accessible to all casino guests. The Poker Room will feature 14 tables offering various games, including 1-3 No Limit, 2-5 No Limit and Pot Limit Omaha.

Sean Cullen, Sportsbook director, said: “There is not a retail betting space outside of Las Vegas that can compete with the high-end venue we’re unveiling on 3 May. With the 75 kiosks we currently have, we are number two in the country for gross gaming revenue of publicly reporting sportsbooks. We believe our new retail sports betting venue will make us a top travel destination in the Midwest.”