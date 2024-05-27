Michigan tribal casinos contributions fell in 2023

Casinos gave $30.3m to local governments.

US.- Tribal casinos contributed $30.3m to local governments in Michigan last year, a decrease of $420,000 from 2022. Under regulations, tribal casinos in Michigan are mandated to allocate 2 per cent of their net win to local government bodies or revenue-sharing boards. Net win is calculated as the amount wagered minus winnings paid out to players.

Michigan hosts 23 Class III tribal casinos operated by 12 Native American tribes. In 2023, nine of these casinos contributed more than $1m each to local governments. Certain tribes are obligated to make payments to the Michigan Economic Development Corp based on compacts and related consent judgments. This resulted in payments totalling $43.9m by four tribes in 2023, a decrease from the previous year’s $52.7m.