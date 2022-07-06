Michigan legislature increases funding for Gaming Control Board

The legislature has approved a bipartisan deal to expand funding for the Michigan Gaming Control Board.

US.- Michigan’s legislators have reached a deal for the state’s Fiscal Year 2023 budget, which includes $7m in additional funding for the Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB). This deal now heads to Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s desk to await signature. It’s expected to take effect on October 1.

According to the deal, the new funding will support a comprehensive responsible gaming messaging campaign, direct citizens to services available for problem gambling and extend outreach to community organisations. The budget should address capital concerns and ensure the MGCB can continue its current level of service to charities without any increase in licensing fees.

Additional funding has been approved for new positions and IT support/ infrastructure to assist with the increase in internet gaming activity, internet sports betting, and fantasy contests. The funding will increase network storage capacity and network speeds at MGCB casino offices to support operations, including the transfer of large regulatory files.

MGCB executive director Henry Williams, said: “I would like to thank Governor Whitmer and the legislature for their leadership and a budget deal that recognizes the crucial role the MGCB plays in ensuring fair and honest gaming in the State of Michigan.”

Williams added: “Our 2023 budget emphasizes investments to help strengthen our mission and integrity, support local charities, and educate Michigan citizens on ways to enjoy gaming responsibly.”

