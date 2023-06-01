Michigan Kewadin Casino announces renovation project

The venue will begin a multi-million dollar upgrade.

US.- Casino chain Kewadin Casinos has announced a multi-million dollar renovation project at its flagship Kewadin Casino in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan. The Sault Tribe of Chippewa Indians aims to modernise the property and enhance the guest experience. The improvements will start with a new exterior and windows. The casino will remain open for the duration of this project.

Kewadin Casinos CEO Allen Kerridge said: “Our guest experience is of the utmost importance to us, and Kewadin Casinos is revitalising it with this project as well as several other upgrades at all five Kewadin Casinos.

Dana Schlehuber, general manager of Kewadin Sault, said: “We’re proud to be one of the first casinos in Michigan to open and to be celebrating our 38-year anniversary in 2023. We’ve seen many great changes over those years, and now it’s time for a new look and feel throughout the property that will elevate the guest experience,” said

To minimise the impact on guests, the renovations will be completed in phases. Exterior renovations are expected to take just over a year and will begin in the summer or fall and end in the winter of 2024. Kewadin Casinos offers over 2,000 slot machines, 26 table games, hotels, dining and other amenities at five properties in Michigan’s eastern and central Upper Peninsula.