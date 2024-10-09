Gaming in Michigan: Detroit casinos post $101.98m in revenue for September

Of the total, $755,519 was generated from retail sports betting.

US.- The three Detroit casinos reported $101.98m in monthly aggregate revenue for September. That’s down 10 per cent from $112.5m in August.

Of the total, $101.23m was generated from table games and slots and $755,519 from retail sports betting. Revenue from table games and slots increased 1.2 per cent when compared to the same month last year but was 8.6 per cent lower when compared to the previous month. From January 1 through September 30, the Detroit casinos’ table games and slots revenue increased by 1 per cent year-over-year.

MGM Grand Detroit Casino accounted for 47 per cent of the market share, MotorCity Casino 31 per cent and Hollywood Casino at Greektown 22 per cent. MGM posted $47.68m in revenue, up 6.6 from the same period in 2023, MotorCity reported $31.17m, up 0.5 per cent, and Hollywood Casino at Greektown recorded $22.38, down 7.8 per cent.

The three Detroit casinos paid $8.2m in gaming taxes to the State of Michigan and $12.5m in wagering taxes and development agreement payments to the City of Detroit.

Sports betting in Detroit

The three Detroit casinos reported a $22.02m retail sports betting handle. Gross receipts were $771,751. Retail sports betting qualified adjusted gross receipts (QAGR) were down by 52 per cent when compared to the same month in 2023 and down by 55.4 per cent when compared to August 2024.

MGM registered $601,794 in QAGR, MotorCity posted $11,817 and Hollywood Casino at Greektown reported $141,908.

The casinos paid $28,559 in gaming taxes to the state and reported submitting $34,905 in wagering taxes to the City of Detroit. Fantasy contest operators reported total adjusted revenues of $613,448 and paid taxes of $51,530.