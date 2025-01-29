Florida Gaming Control Commission reports $58.1m in slot revenue for December

Non-tribal casinos reported a monthly increase of 2.98 per cent.

US.- The Florida Gaming Control Commission has reported that slot revenues reached $58.1m in December. That’s a monthly increase of 2.98 per cent and a 0.2 per cent decrease year-over-year. Tax revenue totalled $20.3m.

Of the eight non-tribal casinos, Magic City Casino led the market with net slot revenue of $11.1m, up 2.04 per cent month-over-month, followed by Pompano Park, with a revenue of $11m, up 8.7 per cent. Hialeah Park Casino reported $8m, Calder Race Course $7.7m, and Casino Miami $7.3m. Gulfstream Park generated $4.9m, Park Casino $4.2m, and Big Easy Casino $3.6m.

Most casinos reported increased revenues compared to November but only three saw an increase year-over-year. Big Easy Casino’s revenue increased 17.09 per cent, Magic City Casino’s by 5.95 per cent, and Dania Entertainment’s by 7.29 per cent.

In December, Miccosukee Casino & Resort in Miami, Florida, opened a new High-Limit Slots & VIP Lounge. The VIP Lounge is reserved for the top tiers of the firm’s loyalty programme, M Sphere Rewards.