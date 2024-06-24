Michigan Gaming Control Board confiscates illegal gambling machines

Authorities have confiscated six slot-style gaming machines from a location in Saginaw.

US.- The Michigan Department of Attorney General and the Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB) have executed a search warrant at a bar in Saginaw. Assisted by the Michigan State Police, they confiscated 6 slot-style gaming machines along with $2,820 in gift cards and $5,161 in suspected gambling proceeds from the Red Horse Bar at 4780 State Street.

The MGCB stated owners of the venue had failed to comply despite the issuance of a cease-and-desist letter. The defendants were arraigned on felony gambling charges and released on $6,000 personal bonds.

MGCB executive director Henry Williams said: “The Michigan Gaming Control Board remains steadfast in its commitment to ensuring compliance with all state gambling regulations. We will continue to work diligently to identify and eliminate any illegal gambling activities that pose a threat to the integrity of the industry and the welfare of the public.”

The MGCB reported that in 2023, 64 businesses received orders to cease illegal gambling. It said 167 illegal gambling machines were removed from operation and 79 machines were seized. Nine people received criminal gambling convictions and 24 were arraigned on illegal gambling charges.