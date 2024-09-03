Greentube expands Luxembourg lottery offering with online VLT games and sports betting

Greentube has expanded its partnership with Loterie Nationale Luxembourg, launching online VLT games and sports betting on the Loteriesport.lu platform.

Press release.- Greentube, the NOVOMATIC Digital Gaming and Entertainment division, continues expanding in the European market and now has rolled out online VLT games and sports betting on Loteriesport.lu, the online platform of Luxembourg’s national lottery.

Fuelled by its flexible and intuitive server-based gaming solution, Greentube Plurius, the second phase of the Loteriesport.lu integration sees new online entertainment options go live on the platform, allowing players to access the same popular sports betting content online as they can already enjoy in retail locations.

This follows on from the initial launch, completed last year, which delivered land-based VLT and sports betting terminals, creating full flexibility for players in accessing their favourite products.

The full 360 solution of Greentube Plurius is set to go live next year and will provide Loterie Nationale Luxembourg with further product insights, tailored to meet the demands of its growing customer base.

The collaboration comes after Greentube won the highly competitive tender to supply the state-owned national lottery in Luxembourg with its omnichannel solution, competing with industry leaders to secure the new deal.

“The online launch marks the next step of the comprehensive digital transformation for Loterie Nationale Luxembourg, driven by Greentube Plurius, which enables the seamless integration of land-based, online and mobile virtual lottery terminal gaming operations,” the company said.

Greentube Plurius allows B2B suppliers, casinos and VLT operators alike to connect their land-based terminals to a core system, retrieving games played on an online game server. Additional features include safe and quick deposits, cross-channel promotions and comprehensive player tracking.

“The latest partnership underscores Greentube’s commitment to providing quality technology solutions to operator partners in regulated markets worldwide, with the leading supplier already providing its advanced solutions and products to several national lottery operators across Europe, including Austria, Greece and Norway. Greentube is a European Lotteries associate member and World Lottery Association SCS (Security Standard) certified,” Greentube added.

Greentube Plurius currently supports almost 60 games available in both land-based VLT and online, with one new title set to launch each week with Loterie Nationale Luxembourg.

Georg Gubo, COO at Greentube, said: “Our Greentube Plurius technology is designed to create a unified and engaging experience for players across all platforms. We are excited to see it in action on Loterisport.lu alongside Loterie Nationale Luxembourg and look forward to the full 360 integration later this year.

“Our 360-degree solution is versatile and adaptable to various markets, jurisdictions and customer needs, providing operators with real-time monitoring and accounting tools, game statistics and product usage insights.”

Léon Losch, CEO at Loterie Nationale Luxembourg, added: “The launch and continued development of Loteriesport.lu is a pivotal moment for us and we are thrilled to be working alongside Greentube in delivering this evolving digital solution.

“Greentube has a strong reputation as a reliable and experienced technology provider with a proven track record in lottery integrations, so we are confident that this partnership will support our customer base and operator partners’ evolving needs.”