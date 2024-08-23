MGM Resorts International appoints Keith Barr to board of directors

Barr is the 12th member of the board.

US.- MGM Resorts International has appointed Keith Barr, the former CEO of IHG Hotels & Resorts, to the company’s board of directors. Barr is the 12th member of the board.

Barr has more than 30 years of experience in the hospitality industry. He was the CEO of IHG Hotels & Resorts between 2017 and 2023 and IHG’s chief commercial officer between 2013 and 2017. He also served on the World Travel and Tourism Council, British American Business Council and WiHTL as well as in an advisory leadership role at his alma mater, Cornell University.

“Keith’s tremendous career is a testament to his leadership skills and eye for innovation,” said Paul Salem, chair of the MGM Resorts Board of Directors. “His experience in hotel operations, technology, sales and marketing will be an incredible asset as he offers valuable guidance to MGM Resorts.”

MGM Resorts CEO and president Bill Hornbuckle added: “We welcome Keith to our Board and are excited to tap into his deep knowledge and insights as we continue to focus on providing world-class experiences for our guests. Keith has spent decades driving innovation and growth in the hospitality industry, and his expertise in building a highly successful international business will be invaluable as we drive our own international growth strategy.”

Barr said: “It’s an honor to serve in this leadership role as MGM Resorts continues to lead in hospitality experiences throughout the entire world. I’m looking forward to bringing my global hospitality expertise to the table as our leadership team continues to build MGM’s reputation worldwide as the premier gaming and entertainment company.”