MGM Resorts Foundation donates $2m to nonprofit organisations

The company has awarded donations to institutions located in the US communities in which it operates.

US.- The MGM Resorts Foundation has donated almost $2m in the form of 82 grants to US nonprofit organisations located in communities where MGM Resorts operates. That includes projects in Southern Nevada, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, Northeast Ohio, the DC Metropolitan area, and Western Massachusetts.

The contributions come from the Community Grant Fund generated from donations from MGM Resorts employees and guests. Grant decisions are made by the company’s Community Grant Councils, a voluntary committee of employees who represent their respective regions. The donations were awarded to institutions that provide basic needs services to residents.

Created in 2002, the MGM Resorts Foundation was established as an opportunity for MGM Resorts employees to contribute to charitable causes. Since then, it has raised more than $100m and supported more than 1,500 charitable organisations.

MGM Resorts International executive director of community engagement Maria Jose Gatti, said: “Year after year we are amazed at the generosity of our employees and now guests. In 2022, MGM Resorts employees gave to 82 nonprofit organisations that serve the communities where we live and work.

“On behalf of our grant recipients, thank you to those who gave to the Community Grant Fund, providing vital assistance to our communities, including medical care, mental health counseling, food, and shelter.”

A statement from the group read: “MGM Resorts is committed to strengthening the livelihood, capacity and resiliency of communities, developing sustainable institutions, supporting good jobs, promoting next generation skill development and collaborating with the public sector, policy makers, educators and nonprofit organisations.”

