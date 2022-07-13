MGM Resorts becomes official partner for MLB Players

MGM Resorts will have the right to use athletes’ branding as well as group marketing privileges.

MGM Resorts International has secured branding and marketing rights for Major League Baseball (MLB) Players.

US.- MGM Resorts International has announced a multi-year agreement to become an official partner of MLB Players, Inc., giving the company use of MLB Players’ branding and group marketing rights. The partnership also provides hospitality benefits to MLB Players, with MGM Resorts properties serving as the host location for a variety of MLB Player events.

MLB Players is the business arm of the Major League Baseball Players Association, the collective bargaining representative for professional baseball players in the 30 MLB teams.

Lance Evans, senior vice president of Sports & Sponsorships, MGM Resorts, said: “This new partnership strengthens our commitment to the sport of baseball in the U.S. and around the globe. We welcome the opportunity to host MLB Players at our world-class resorts and create unique player experiences for our valued MGM Rewards members.”

Xavier D. James, CEO of the Major League Baseball Players Association, said: “As a leader in the gaming and hospitality industry, MGM Resorts is an ideal business partner for us. This collaboration reinforces the importance of leveraging Players to facilitate marketing initiatives. We look forward to growing this valuable and strategic relationship in the years ahead.”

Under the terms of the agreement, MGM Resorts can use the MLB Players’ group rights across a broad range of print and digital promotions, advertisements and sweepstakes in the U.S., China and Japan.

Additionally, MGM Resorts will become a participating partner of MLB Players, Inc.’s Players House hospitality space at each season’s All-Star Game. MGM Resorts will also become an “Official Offseason Destination” of MLB Players through programs that provide benefits for staying at MGM Resorts properties.

MLB Players will also have opportunities to enter individual ambassador agreements to promote MGM Resorts through appearances, social media posts, autographed memorabilia, and advertisements.

Evan Kaplan, managing director of MLB Players, Inc, said: “This agreement puts Major League Baseball Players in partnership with a company that is synonymous with best-in-class hotels and entertainment. MGM Resorts’ global presence will also help strengthen the allegiance between baseball’s international fan base and our players.”