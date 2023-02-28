MGM Resorts and BetMGM launch custom omnichannel slot

The slot game can be played at 15 MGM Resorts destinations or via BetMGM.

MGM Riches is a multi-level progressive slot that can be played both online and as a traditional game.

US.- MGM Resorts International and BetMGM have launched MGM Riches, the companies’ first custom slot that can be played both online via BetMGM and as a traditional slot game at MGM Resorts properties in the US.

Developed in collaboration with Everi Holdings, MGM Riches is a multi-denomination, multi-level progressive slot game. It offers players two themes, “MGM Riches Triple Ruby” and “MGM Riches 5x Sapphire.” It can be played at 15 MGM Resorts destinations in the US or via BetMGM’s online platform in Michigan, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. The game is scheduled to launch in West Virginia soon.

MGM Rewards and BetMGM Rewards loyalty members can earn Tier Credits with each spin. The platform also offers players the opportunity to qualify for multiple member-only experiences, including concerts and sporting events.

Mike Gatten, MGM Resorts International’s senior vice president of slot strategy, said: “MGM Riches is designed to engage and entertain our slot customers wherever they choose to play. With guest experience at the core of what we do, we created this custom game for our loyal slot customers who enjoy playing their favorite games and earning rewards even when they’re not at one of our properties.”

BetMGM’s vice president of Gaming Angus Nisbet added: “The launch of MGM Riches directly connects BetMGM’s leading online casino offerings to MGM Resorts iconic destinations. We are thrilled to offer this first-of-its kind slot and to continue to bring innovative content to our players.”

David Lucchese, Everi’s executive vice president of sales, marketing and digital, commented: “The development of MGM Riches is another example of MGM Resorts’ and BetMGM’s focus on patron engagement, their commitment to being top-tier operators in land-based and online, and Everi’s ability to deliver exciting, omnichannel gaming entertainment experiences to both land-based and online players.

“Everi’s customer-driven approach with BetMGM to enhance their players’ gaming experiences has enabled the delivery of our high-performing iGaming content across North America. This new multi-level progressive slot game also adds to Everi Digital’s catalog of nearly 70 distinct titles, all housed and delivered via our state-of-the art proprietary Spark Remote Game Server.”

BetMGM pledges to promote responsible gaming in advertising

BetMGM has pledged to prominently feature responsible gaming messages in its marketing and advertising campaigns. The initiative will begin today (March 1) in alignment with the start of Problem Gambling Awareness Month.

Responsible gaming messaging will feature in BetMGM’s mobile app and in BetMGM advertisements ranging from billboard marketing to television, print and radio ads across the US and Canada. Additionally, responsible gaming messages and banners will be incorporated into BetMGM’s digital and social platforms, as well as on property signage at physical BetMGM Sportsbooks.