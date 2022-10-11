MGA warns customers over unlicensed gaming operators targeting Malta

The Malta Gaming Authority has issued a warning about operators active in the country without a licence.

Malta.- The Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) has warned customers that several operators are operating in the country without an MGA licence, identifying 18 unlicensed domains in total.

Some of the domains listed belong to the same operators, with Australian online casino 24Pokies and Netherlands-based 4 Crowns Casino among the operators involved. The MGA advised the public not to use their sites.

It said in a statement: “The Malta Gaming Authority has become aware that certain entities that do not hold an authorisation issued by the MGA are operating illegally within Malta. The authority hereby informs the public that these entities are not duly authorised by the MGA to provide a gaming service to any person in Malta.”

Under Malta’s Gaming Authorisations Regulations, operators must hold a licence to operate in Malta and operating without one is a breach of article 14 of the Malta Gaming Act.

MGA to introduce new player protection guidelines

Last week, the MGA announced that it would introduce new “detailed player protection guidelines” for its licensees. It’s launching a closed consultation on the proposal, with submissions open until October 14.

The regulator proposed to amend the Malta Player Protection Directive (Directive 2 of 2018) to introduce five markers of harm that licensees will be obliged to consider to determine effective measures and processes to detect and address problem gambling. There are also provisions relating to real-money reinforcement and staff training.

It said the measures were the result of advice from an expert in the field and the findings of MGA research through its Responsible Gaming Unit and familiarisation visit. The proposals will be published for review on the closed consultation section of the MGA’s website. Only current MGA licensees will be able to make submissions.