MGA suspends Arabmillionaire licence

The Malta Gaming Authority says Arabmillionaire has broken five regulatory provisions.

Malta.- The Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) has suspended the gaming licence of the UAE-based online lottery operator Arabmillionaire Limited. The operator must no longer carry out gaming operations or register new players and accept deposits under the licence.

The MGA said Arabmillionaire, which trades as Playfooz.com, had breached five provisions. The regulator said the operator had failed to comply with MGA orders, failed to complete regulatory obligations, failed to discharge financial commitments, failed to pay sums owed to the MGA “in a timely manner” and breached rules on anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing.

It must continue to provide access to accounts for registered players and must issue refunds of all funds still held.

MGA extends deadline for consultation on player protection guidelines

The Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) has announced that it has put back the deadline for responses to its consultation on proposed new player protection guidelines for its licensees. The regulator opened the closed consultation on September 30 seeking feedback on the guidelines.

The proposals include the introduction of five markers of harm that licensees would have to take into account when creating processes to identify and respond to problem gambling. This would be set out in an amendment to the Malta Player Protection Directive (Directive 2 of 2018).

The MGA has also proposed provisions relating to real-money reinforcement and staff training. It said the measures were the result of advice from an expert in the field and the findings of MGA research through its Responsible Gaming Unit and familiarisation visit.

The consultation was due to close on October 14 but will now run until October 24 to allow more time for feedback.

Meanwhile, the MGA has warned customers that several operators are operating in the country without an MGA licence. It has identified 18 unlicensed domains.