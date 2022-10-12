MGA extends deadline for consultation on player protection guidelines

The Malta Gaming Authority’s consultation will now close on October 24.

Malta.- The Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) has announced that it has put back the deadline for responses to its consultation on proposed new player protection guidelines for its licensees. The regulator opened the closed consultation on September 30 seeking feedback on the guidelines.

The proposals include the introduction of five markers of harm that licensees would have to take into account when creating processes to identify and respond to problem gambling. This would be set out in an amendment to the Malta Player Protection Directive (Directive 2 of 2018).

The MGA has also proposed provisions relating to real-money reinforcement and staff training. It said the measures were the result of advice from an expert in the field and the findings of MGA research through its Responsible Gaming Unit and familiarisation visit.

The consultation was due to close on October 14 but will now run until October 24 to allow more time for feedback.

It said: “This extension will allow all stakeholders additional time to thoroughly review the amendments and provide feedback.”

MGA warns customers over unlicensed gaming operators targeting Malta

Meanwhile, the MGA has warned customers that several operators are operating in the country without an MGA licence, identifying 18 unlicensed domains in total.

Some of the domains listed belong to the same operators, with Australian online casino 24Pokies and Netherlands-based 4 Crowns Casino among the operators involved. The MGA advised the public not to use their sites.

It said in a statement: “The Malta Gaming Authority has become aware that certain entities that do not hold an authorisation issued by the MGA are operating illegally within Malta. The authority hereby informs the public that these entities are not duly authorised by the MGA to provide a gaming service to any person in Malta.”