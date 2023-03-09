MGA signs data agreement with Badminton World Federation Integrity Unit

The data-sharing agreement will enhance the monitoring of suspicious betting activity.

Malta.- The Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) has entered into a data-sharing agreement with the Badminton World Federation (BWF) Integrity Unit. The agreement is intended to improve the monitoring of suspicious betting activity in the sport.

The BWF said monitoring and investigations were a vital part of its anti-manipulation operations. Player information will be gathered and match details will be analysed to investigate any suspected match manipulation. The Integrity Unit manages anti-doping and anti-match fixing programmes. It also conducts awareness, education and deterrence actions in the badminton community.

MGA head of financial crime compliance, Antonio Zerafa, said: “I am very pleased to see the Badminton World Federation added to the long list of sports’ governing bodies whom the authority already assists on a practical level, and we look forward to working with the BWF’s Integrity Unit on any issues that may arise.”

BWF secretary general Thomas Lund added: “This partnership helps the BWF Integrity Unit protect the integrity of the sport with MGA helping to facilitate the sharing of data between betting operators and the BWF Integrity Unit.

“We see this as being a deterrent to potential corruptors of the sport as we continue to preserve the integrity of badminton.”

MGA calls for “unrecognised” suppliers to self report

The Malta Gambling Authority (MGA) has issued a call for “unrecognised” game suppliers and distributors to “come forward and self-report their administrative non-compliance”. The call is addressed to all companies supplying licensable games in or from Malta without the regulator’s authorisation.

It’s given suppliers until April 14 to self-report their non-compliance. It said that it will consider “self-reporting in this fashion as an act of disclosure and will be taken into account when the MGA makes any administrative decision regarding non-compliance”.

Meanwhile, the MGA is inviting licensees to provide feedback in a survey on environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues as part of an investigation into the possible launch of a voluntary ESG code of conduct.

The regulator said the initiative was being explored due to growing awareness around ESG issues. The Malta government already has a voluntary ESG reporting platform that companies in all sectors can use to report on their performance. All large or listed companies will have to report through the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive from next year.