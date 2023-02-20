MGA calls for “unrecognised” suppliers to hold their hands up

The Malta Gambling Authority is urging unrecognised game suppliers and distributors to self-report.

Malta.- The Malta Gambling Authority (MGA) has issued a call for “unrecognised” game suppliers and distributors to hold their hands up. It’s urging them “to come forward and self-report their administrative non-compliance”. The call is addressed to all companies supplying licensable games in or from Malta without the regulator’s authorisation.

The MGA issues Game Authorisations under the Malta Gaming Act, and these allow businesses to supply licensable games in Malta or from Malta when authorised by another EU or EEA member state. Licensable games need to be approved by a regulatory authority and must provide safeguards that are “largely equivalent” to those required under Maltese law. To this end, suppliers can apply to the MGA for a recognition notice.

The MGA has given suppliers until by April 14 to self-report their non-compliance. It said that it will consider “self-reporting in this fashion as an act of disclosure and will be taken into account when the MGA makes any administrative decision regarding non-compliance”.

Meanwhile, the MGA has revoked BetDino Ltd‘s Maltese gaming licence. It said the company had failed to make payments to the regulator on time. Last month, it suspended the licence of Betago. The regulator said it had identified three breaches of licence provisions.

According to the MGA, Betago failed to make its financial commitments to the regulator and failed to meet one or more applicable obligations. As a result, it says Betago must no longer conduct operations under its Maltese licence. It must continue to provide registered players with access to their accounts and must refund all player funds in line with the applicable law.