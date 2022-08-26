MGA confirms withdrawal of DGV Entertainment Group licence

The Malta Gaming Authority has cancelled the operator’s licence for failure to pay its fees.

Malta.- The Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) has cancelled the gaming licence of the DGV Entertainment Group after it failed to make licence and compliance fee payments following a notice of cancellation earlier in the month. The operator had 20 days to respond to the notice, and that period has now elapsed.

DGV ran the brands AurumPalace and FlipperFlip. The MGA said it had failed to pay a licence fee of €25,000 for the period from November 23, 2021, to November 22 of this year. It said the operator also owed €10,333 in compliance fees dating back to December 2021.

These two failures to make payments together constituted breaches of Regulations 3 (1) (a) and (b) and Regulation 6 of the MGA’s Gaming Licence Fees Regulations, which set the fees that must be paid by licensees.

The MGA said DGV had also failed to submit audited financial statements for the 12 months from January 2020 to December 2020 within the required 180 days. It also failed to submit interim financial statements for January 2021 to June 2021 by August 30, 2021.

These failings constituted breaches of Article 41 (1) and (2)(a) of the Gaming Authorisations and Compliance Directive (Directive 3 of 2018). DGV has another 20 days in which it can appeal against the cancellation to the Administrative Review Tribunal.

Earlier in the year, the MGA cancelled Field of Fortune Limited’s gaming licence after concluding that it breached regulations on the payment of licence fees. It also cancelled the licence of BIB Limited, the operator behind sports betting brand Bet It Best.