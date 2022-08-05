MGA cancels DGV Entertainment Group licence

The MGA said DGV Entertainment Group had failed to pay licence and compliance fees.

The Maltese gaming regulator has cancelled the operator’s licence for failure to pay its fees.

Malta.- The Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) has cancelled the gaming licence of DGV Entertainment Group for failure to make payments for licence and compliance fees. DGV operated the AurumPalace and FlipperFlip brands.

The MGA said that DGV had failed to pay a licence fee of €25,000 for the period from November 23, 2021, to November 22 of this year. It said the operator also owed €10,333 in compliance fees dating back to December 2021.

These two failures to make payments together constituted breaches of regulations 3 (1) (a) and (b) and Regulation 6 of the MGA’s Gaming Licence Fees Regulations, which set the fees that must be paid by licensees.

The MGA said DGV had also failed to submit audited financial statements for the 12 months from January 2020 to December 2020 within the required 180 days. It also failed to submit interim financial statements for January 2021 to June 2021 by August 30 2021.

These failings constituted breaches of Article 41 (1) and (2)(a) of the Gaming Authorisations and Compliance Directive (Directive 3 of 2018). DGV has 20 days to respond to the MGA’s decision if it wishes to provide a reason why the MGA should not proceed to cancel its licence. If a response is not received in this time, its MGA gaming licence will be withdrawn.