MGA cancels MKC Limited licence

Malta- The Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) has cancelled the B2C gaming services licence of MKC Limited. The Maltese regulator said the operator of the Betworld247 sports betting and casino site had breached regulations by failing to make payments on time.

It said the operator breached regulations 9 (1) (c), (d), (i), (l) and 10 (1) (a) of the Gaming Compliance and Enforcement Regulations. It failed to make its licensing payments and failed to meet other financial commitments.

The MGA said MKC had also failed to meet commitments to customers in a timely manner. It said: “One of the grounds for suspension envisaged in regulation 9 arises and the Authority, in its sole discretion, determines that cancellation of the authorisation is the most appropriate measure.”

The regulator clarified that MKC is no longer authorised to carry out gaming operations and must remove any reference to the MGA and its authorisation with immediate effect.

Last year, MKC received a cease-and-desist order from the Dutch gambling regulator KSA after an investigation between May and August found it had accepted bets in the Netherlands via www.betworld247.com. The regulator said the operator had complied with the order.

MGA report: new online casino players up 56% in 2022

(MGA) has issued its 2022 annual report, detailing its actions and revenue for last year. The report shows that the number of new casino players at MGA-licensed operators rose by 56 per cent from 75,262 in 2021 to 170,303 in 2022.

The number of online active players accounts rose by 2.5 per cent from 35,459,498 to 36,388,607, surpassing the 2020 record of 36,196,001. The number of new active player accounts rose by 9 per cent from 16,498,630 to 18,095,980.