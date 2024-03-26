MGA cancels BTM Entertainment Group online gaming licence

The MGA had suspended the licence in 2019.

Malta.- The Malta Gaming Authority has finally taken the decision to cancel the Maltese online gaming licence of BTM Entertainment Group. It had suspended the licence of the operator behind the Roy Richie brand in January 2019.

The regulator provided little detail about the decision. It stated: “Pursuant to this decision, the Authorised Person is hereby being directed to settle all outstanding fees that are due to the Authority within seven working days from the date of this cancellation.”

The cancellation was effective as of March 22. The operator has the right to appeal under the terms of article 43 (1) of the Gaming Act (Cap. 583 of the Laws of Malta).

Earlier this month, the MGA announced the cancellation of its authorisation for Rush Gaming, the operator of Fansbet.com and Onebet.com. It has given the operator seven days from March 11 to advise players by email, settle any outstanding fees and remove references to the MGA from its offerings.

In December, the MGA named Charles Mizzi as its new chief executive. Mizzi took up the role on January 26. In its H1 Interim Performance Report, the MGA reported that the Maltese gambling sector’s gross added value (GAV) for the six months stood at €810.7m. That’s a rise of 1.1 per cent year-on-year and represents 9.5 per cent of Malta’s overall GAV.