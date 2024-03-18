MGA cancels authorisation of Rush Gaming

Rush Gaming operates Fansbet and Onebet.

Malta.- The Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) has announced the cancellation of its authorisation for Rush Gaming, the operator of Fansbet.com and Onebet.com. It has given the operator seven days from March 11 to advise players by email, settle any outstanding fees and remove references to the MGA from its offerings.

The decision was taken in accordance with regulations 9(1)(c) and 10(1)(a) of the Gaming Compliance and Enforcement Regulations. Rush Gaming has the right to appeal this decision under Article 43(1) of the Act. The MGA had suspended authorisation for Rush Gaming in January.

In December, the MGA named Charles Mizzi as its new chief executive. Mizzi took up the role on January 26. In its H1 Interim Performance Report, the MGA reported that the Maltese gambling sector’s gross added value (GAV) for the six months stood at €810.7m. That’s a rise of 1.1 per cent year-on-year and represents 9.5 per cent of Malta’s overall GAV.

The Maltese regulator reported that it completed 14 compliance audits in the period, undertook 85 desktop reviews and issued nine administrative penalties totalling €124,400. Some 11 Compliance Examinations were conducted for the Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit (FIAU). The FIAU issued administrative penalties totalling €599,420 to three licensees due to breaches detected in previous years.