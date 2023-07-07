MERKUR mark the opening of first UK Casino in Aberdeen

Irina Ruf, CEO, MERKUR Casino opens the company’s first casino venue in the UK, alongside MERKUR UK General Manager Sascha Blodau, and Mark Schertle, Chief Operating Officer, MERKUR Casino UK.

Press release.- The Scottish city of Aberdeen has a new and dynamic destination venue to add to its thriving entertainment economy following the launch of the UK’s first MERKUR Casino. The venue was officially opened by Irina Ruf, CEO, MERKUR Casino, alongside MERKUR UK general manager Sascha Blodau, and Mark Schertle, chief operating officer, MERKUR Casino UK.

The grand opening which was attended by local dignitaries, business leaders and colleagues from the gaming industry, featured guest acts the Red Hot Chilli Pipers who have sold out arenas around the world and singer Chris Ashton who has supported Lewis Capaldi, and performed privately for stars, including two times Wimbledon men’s singles champion Sir Andrew Murray OBE.

The MERKUR Casino Aberdeen, which has undergone a substantial refurbishment programme features four Roulette Tables, two Blackjack tables three Card Poker, two Electronic Roulette products and a machine offering which comprises 20 of the latest B1 Jackpot Machines from top-performing brands including Novomatic, IGT and Blueprint.

Irina Ruf, CEO, MERKUR Casino, said: “We are delighted to have made history by opening the first MERKUR Casino in the UK.

“Whilst the MERKUR brand is synonymous with delivering the very best, socially responsible low-stake slots and bingo experience on high streets throughout Great Britain, as an international brand we have a wealth of knowledge operating Casinos across Europe. When the opportunity arose to purchase a licence in Aberdeen it was a natural progression to move into the sector and launch our first UK casino.”

Describing Aberdeen as being a ‘perfect location’ she added: “The city has a thriving night-time economy and earlier this year retained its Purple Flag status which recognises the safety and vibrancy of the night-time economy. We hope to add to that vibrancy with best-in-breed gaming entertainment and promote the safety and wellbeing of visitors and residents alike.”