MERKUR SPIELBANK Monheim celebrates grand opening party

The celebration was a celebrity walk of fame and show spectacle.

Press release.- MERKUR SPIELBANK Monheim celebrated its Grand Opening last Thursday amid a flurry of flashbulbs, a throng of invited guests and a unique showtime spectacular. The day of the event certainly lived up to everything the casino operator had promised in the run-up.

Over 1,700 guests flocked to the Rhineland and were treated to a diverse programme of festive entertainment, including official opening speeches by representatives of the Gauselmann Group and local and state politicians, a red-carpet event with numerous celebrity guests, exciting game shows and a live concert.

The big event day kicked off with the opening speech by David Schnabel, managing director of MERKUR SPIELBANKEN NRW: “Our goal was to create a casino experience with a difference. With this incomparable mix of classic table games, slots and excellent gastronomy, we have definitely succeeded – and in record time.”

The fact that the casino was able to open after a construction period of only 11 months is due in part to the close cooperation with the state of North Rhine-Westphalia, which Minister Ramona Illhardt once again emphasised in her welcoming speech.

In his speech, mayor Daniel Zimmermann underscored the importance of the casino opening for the town of Monheim: “We are extremely proud that Monheim was chosen as the location for the fifth casino in NRW and that we can now boast a definite entertainment highlight in our town.”

The culmination of the opening speeches were the poignant words of Paul Gauselmann: “Gaming has defined my whole life. To now be opening Germany’s most modern casino here in Monheim is the greatest single achievement of my entire entrepreneurial career.” Immediately afterwards, the company founder and chairman of the Management Board of the Gauselmann Group gave the official starting signal for the casino opening by taking his place at the roulette table and rolling the golden ball in the wheel. Play at the classic games tables thus opened for the evening to rapturous applause.

A few minutes later, the next highlight of the opening ceremony got underway: the red-carpet event in front of the casino entrance. Celebrity guests including “Let’s Dance” judge Motsi Mabuse, TV star Evelyn Burdecki, actors Muriel Baumeister and Janine Kunze, “Bachelor” Andrej Mangold and many more stars and starlets posed before a barrage of photojournalists’ flashbulbs. They all walked the “blue” carpet and looked forward to an evening of glamour, glitz and entertainment. A particular highlight of the evening was the appearance on the show stage of art top star Leon Löwentraut at 8 p.m. Described by Forbes magazine as a “global phenomenon”, the artist presented an exclusive work of art and explained to the guests how for him art and play form a perfect symbiosis.

Finally, showmaster Lukas Sauer and his assistant Steffi created a stadium-like atmosphere with their big jackpot show, in which the candidates played for a winning sum of 20,000 euros in cash. Afterwards, a performance by Swiss pop singer Patric Scott provided a fitting musical backdrop for the party event.

At the end of the Grand Opening party, David Schnabel, managing director of MERKUR SPIELBANKEN NRW, gave it a big thumbs up: “We’ve had a terrific day today that we will all remember for a very long time. And the best part is – Winner Week is just getting started. The next few days also promise best live entertainment and gaming fun.”

