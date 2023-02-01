Merkur is ready to showcase its latest products at ICE London 2023

Merkur Gaming returns to ICE London with a renewed product catalogue and innovations. Additionally, there will be a range of Merkur subsidiary companies that clearly demonstrate the Group’s diversity and omni channel standing.

Press release.- ICE is back, in its traditional format and style, so welcome once again to the familiar surrounds of Hall N4 of the ExCel Exhibition and Conference Centre and also to MERKUR’S World of Gaming presentation.

This year, at MERKUR‘s booth at ICE London there will be a range of MERKUR subsidiary companies that clearly demonstrate the Group’s diversity and omni channel standing.

As well as MERKUR GAMING, will be Spain’s MERKUR Dosniha with their top game selections for the casino, arcade and gastronomy sectors. MERKUR GAMING Netherlands are hugely successful in both arcade and casino operations. The Kings of Cash Handling, GeWeTe, present their latest product innovations as do MERKUR eSOLUTIONS, who will display how they are providing state of the art omni channel solutions bridging between the physical and the iGaming world.

Finally, the UK’s own Blueprint Gaming and Blueprint Operations will proudly keep the flag flying at their home event and edict eGaming GmbH will demonstrate their edict aggregator solution that successfully migrates the most famous MERKUR slot titles into the online world.

Merkur Gaming chief executive, international, Athanasios ‘Sakis’ Isaakidis, said: “ICE 2023 will see MERKUR present a wide-ranging assortment of new game titles, with themes taken from a wide range of gaming scenarios.

“Look out for the new Green Amulet, The Primal Rivals, Heart of Maya, Kong’s Temple and Reels of Flame: game titles and styles to suit all tastes indeed.

Alongside new individual game titles comes a brand new gaming cabinet: Zonic. Set up in a designated area of the booth is a new cabinet that has already been extensively market tested in the German national sector, now Zonic (that is available in both duo and trio screen versions) goes international and is all ready to succeed.”

MERKUR is fully committed to making a big impact at one of the largest and most prestigious B2B gaming events, ICE. They will showcase an expanded range of linked progressive jackpot solutions, including the highly successful Link Zone, Solar Link, Red Pocket Jackpot, and two new Asian-themed products: China Charms and Fortunes of FuLu Chen.

The line-up also includes the newly introduced Five linked jackpot and the MERKUR Mystery display, along with the latest multigame mixes for which MERKUR is renowned and a live performance of their top-of-the-line MERKUR Roulette. With so much to see and play, there’s something for everyone.