Merkur Gaming’s presence at the Peru Gaming Show 2024

From June 12th to 13th, the company will be exhibiting at the Centro de Convenciones Jockey Plaza in Lima.

The expo will take place at the Centro de Convenciones, in Lima, next June.

Press release.- The Peru Gaming Show is considered one of the most significant and influential B2B-Gaming expos in South America, making it the perfect opportunity for Merkur Gaming to showcase its impressive range of products to its Latin American customers.

From June 12th to 13th, the company will be exhibiting at the Centro de Convenciones Jockey Plaza in Lima with representatives from its German headquarters and Peruvian Office to provide information about innovations and engage with customers and attendees.

Accompanying the gaming specialist from Germany are a series of new editions of the internationally sought-after Linked Progressive Jackpots. With Link Wave, Link Zone Rush, and Link Zone Lounge, Merkur Gaming presents state-of-the-art systems, all boasting excellent playability, impressive graphics, and an outstanding entertainment level. Thanks to their exhilarating and highly frequented Jackpot Features, these Linked Progressives are considered a true guarantee for a top-notch gaming experience.

Already familiar but no less remarkable is the Jackpot System Merkur Mystery, which promises a suspenseful gaming adventure thanks to nerve-racking highlights like the optional “Must-hit-before” function, aptly rounding off Merkur Gaming’s Jackpot portfolio for Peru Gaming Show 2024.

In addition to the first-class content, Merkur Gaming also showcases impressive cabinet innovations at the exhibition. The Mod Ex J-Curved takes center stage, promising an even more immersive gaming experience with its 55” monitor and establishing itself as a true crowd-pleaser thanks to its stylish design. Another highlight on the Merkur expo floor is the Zonic.

This cabinet has been enjoying great success both nationally and internationally for years and will undoubtedly capture the attention of visitors in Lima. Available in both Duo and Trio variants, the cabinet stands out with its ergonomic and modern design, along with an individually replaceable frame concept.

See also: Successful exhibition for Merkur Gaming at the GAT in Cartagena

Athanasios “Sakis” Isaakidis, chief executive international at Merkur Gaming, said: “Already at this year’s ICE, the response to our new product developments among the attending Latin American customers was phenomenal.

“I am confident that at the Peru Gaming Show 2024, we will build on the success of ICE and achieve similarly positive feedback.”

Athanasios “Sakis” Isaakidis, chief executive international at Merkur Gaming.

He also emphasizes that engaging with customers and attendees remains a top priority: “Events like the Peru Gaming Show provide us with a tremendously important opportunity to have in-depth conversations with our customers, gaining an even better understanding of their needs and the preferences of their players.”