Merkur Gaming held the 2022 International Sales Event

Press release.- Merkur Gaming held a gathering of its international teams from across Europe and Latin America. The meeting was at the Merkur Spielbank Hohensyburg casino near Dortmund, and it brought the team back together in person for what was titled the 2022 International Sales Event.

Over three intense days, every aspect of the Merkur structure and business methodology came under the microscope thanks to presentations from experts in their specific fields. This event, of course – considering the many trade exhibitions that now fill the remainder of 2022 – focused extensively on products and how they are being brought to market.

This event marked the first time that many colleagues had been able to see each other for the past two years of Covid and travel restrictions. This was an event of celebration and forward-looking inspiration as the gaming industry moves, step-by-step, towards normality and commercial prosperity.

The attendees heard multiple in-depth product presentations in preparation for this year’s upcoming exhibitions. This included Belgrade Future Gaming (Belgrade, Serbia), Peru Gaming Show (Lima, Peru), Entertainment Arena Expo (Bucharest, Romania), Global Gaming Expo (Las Vegas, USA) and Balkan Entertainment & Gaming Expo (Sofia, Bulgaria).

Sakis’ Isaakidis, Merkur Gaming Chief Executive International gave an enthusiastic response to the event, noting: “These three days have been truly superb. Firstly, it has been great to meet with team colleagues in person and great also for them to receive so much detailed product information that will be a huge asset as we now have the possibility to attend a wide variety of in-person trade exhibitions over the coming months.”

And he added: “Our speakers all made superb presentations and we were also able to benefit from the attendance of special guests from our sister companies such as money handling specialist GeWeTe, iGaming solutions provider edict e-gaming GmbH and Merkur eSolutions, as well as also from our ETG technology partner Spintec.”

He concluded: “This has been a wholly successful exercise. Our teams, from around the world. Now they have the information and the knowledge necessary to present our superb product portfolio to our customers and business partners in the best possible way. We are ‘match fit’ and we are ready for the show season that lies ahead.”