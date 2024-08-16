Merkur Community makes £10,000 award to children’s charity

Momentum provides a range of services and support to families whose children are facing cancer or a life-challenging condition.

The money was allocated to the Momentum Children’s Charity, which provides a range of services and support to families whose children are facing cancer or a life-challenging condition.

Press release.- Merkur Community, the social purpose initiative of Merkur in partnership with its high street customers, has completed its first five-figure award donating £10,000 to the Momentum Children’s Charity.

Underlining the importance of the support it receives from commercial organizations the charity confirmed: “We receive no government funding and rely entirely on voluntary donations and the generosity of very kind gifts such as Merkur’s.

“Every donation makes a real and tangible difference, so on behalf of everyone at Momentum Children’s Charity and the many families with seriously ill children that we support, thank you so very, very much.”

“The services that we provide comprising family support, counseling, creative therapies, respite breaks, and treats are frequently described as being “a lifeline”.

“Last year Momentum engaged with 419 families, as well as a further 164 families through our ‘Echoes’ bereavement services. Referrals for our support have never been higher so receipt of such a generous donation is incredibly welcome.”

Director of Public and Political Relations Tony Boulton, who oversaw the launch of Merkur Community said: “In all of the dealings that we’ve had with not-for-profit groups a constant theme has been the central importance of the voluntary contributions made by both individuals and the commercial sector. Merkur Community is a joint initiative that brings both of these elements together.

“It’s only when you speak with the team at Momentum that you gain an understanding of the importance of the work they do, how they bring kindness and comfort to families in the darkest of times, and how difficult it is for them to meet the demand which exists. The Momentum Children’s Charity is exactly the type of organization that Merkur Community was established to help.”