Merkur anticipates a top class Entertainment Arena Expo in Bucharest

On booth 306, the German gaming giant will indeed ‘entertain’ with a strong presence of its top jackpots, cabinets and new games.

Press release.- With the post-pandemic trade show calendar progressively returning toward pre-Covid lev els each new show announcement is greeted with enthusiasm across the gaming industry. In this vein, Merkur is very much looking forward to the 14th Entertainment Arena Expo in Bucharest.

Being held from September 6th to 8th at the Romexpo Fair Ground in Romania’s capital city, Bucharest, EAE 2022 will have a major exhibitor presence from MERKUR. On booth 306, the German gaming giant will indeed ‘entertain’ with a strong presence of its top jackpots, cabinets and new games; backed up by the presence of cash handling experts GeWeTe and next-generation payment options from Merkur eSOLUTIONS.

Bucharest in Romania has been the country’s capital city since 1862 and, through its long history, has been known as both the ‘City of Joy’ and the ‘Paris of the East’. It is also the centre of the country’s gaming industry where both casinos, gaming arcade premises and venues in the sports betting and gastronomy sectors are hugely popular.

Romania has the largest number of slots in operation in east Europe, currently well over 70,000 machines. The Merkur brand has been active in Romania since 2004 and has a Group subsidiary company, Merkur Gaming Distribution, based in Bucharest and with Hannelore Fuica as its managing director and team leader.

Speaking ahead of EAE Ms Fuica confirmed her belief that the two most popular game types with Romanian players are Fruit games and, in recent years, Roulette. Already in both slot hall and sports betting operations throughout the country, the new MERKUR Roulette features stunning 3D graphics, a new animation of the roulette wheel itself and an enhanced speed of play.

This will be a significant highlight of Merlur’s EAE presentation, as will the new linked progressive jackpots Link Zone (shown in the Avantgarde Max Trio cabinet) and Solar Link (featured on the stylish Allegro Trio cabinet) plus the innovative MERKUR Mystery jackpot that will display on the Avante Trio cabinet that hosts a multiplicity of new multigame titles powered by the latest software and boasting a brand new player interface.

EAE’s ambition is to become internationally recognised as THE standout gaming show for the Eastern Europe and Balkan region, something on which Athanasios “Sakis” Isaakidis, Chief Executive, International commented: “We are all anticipating a really great EAE show in Bucha rest.

And he added: “Romania is a significant and highly successful market for MERKUR and we are set to make a great representation of our history, experience and great products at EAE in Bucha rest as we demonstrate, as the show’s title exemplifies, our commitment to gaming Entertainment across Romania, and beyond.”