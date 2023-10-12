MegaPari shares its key achievements for H1

MegaPari delves into its remarkable accomplishments in the first half of 2023.

Press release.- Launched in 2019, MegaPari has quickly risen to become a significant figure in the gaming industry. Its widespread influence and innovative offerings have earned nominations for prestigious awards, including the SBC LatAm Awards, EGR Nordics Awards and BSG Awards. This article outlines MegaPari’s key achievements in the first half of 2023.

Over the past six months, MegaPari has successfully entered into new markets – the Philippines, Indonesia, Zambia, and Nigeria. These market entries, guided by in-depth research, were based on considerations like audience interest and the competitive landscape.

Additionally, studies highlighted an untapped opportunity in Africa, leading MegaPari to intensify its presence. While MegaPari has a notable presence in Asia, its recent expansions into the Philippines and Indonesia reinforce its enduring commitment to the region.

When discussing geographic expansion, MegaPari’s progress is undeniable. The quality of MegaPari’s product has driven a remarkable 174 per cent increase in new players since January, highlighting the company’s appeal to newcomers.

Moreover, since January 2023, there’s been a substantial 149.9 per cent increase in active players across all regions, highlighting the platform’s widespread appeal. In line with this, the First-Time Deposit since January has seen a notable uptick of 50.87 per cent.

MegaPari’s platform enjoys popularity, as reflected in recent surveys and user activity. An impressive 64.4 per cent of respondents rated the platform 9 or 10 out of 10. Delving into user retention, 24.8 per cent have been active for three to six months, while 37.5 per cent for over six months, highlighting MegaPari’s broad appeal.

Building on this momentum and in a bid to cater to an even more diverse audience, MegaPari expanded its language options this year by adding Burmese, Filipino, Creole, and Swahili, bringing the total supported languages to over 60.

Continuing its trend of enhancements in 2023, MegaPari ramped up its user support and engagement strategies. MegaPari introduced 24/7 phone support, specifically targeting regions like India and Bangladesh.

Furthermore, the company has rolled out various promotions over the past six months. These include large-scale lotteries such as MegaCrash, boasting a prize pool of 20,000 euros, and Billionaires MegaRace, where a Lamborghini stands as the crowning prize.

In 2023, renowned game developers such as Stakelogic, EA Gaming, Play’n GO, and the recently added CQ9Gaming joined MegaPari, enhancing the platform’s diverse offerings.

In the coming months, MegaPari will focus on expanding its presence in Asia and Africa, as well as venturing into new territories. The primary objective is to enhance the gaming experience by introducing new payment systems and refining marketing offers. If you’re interested in collaborating with MegaPari, please reach out via email at [email protected].