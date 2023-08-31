MegaPari Partners to attend the SiGMA BALKANS&CIS 2023

Come network and explore new business horizons with MegaPari Partners at booth 068!

MegaPari aims to foster dynamic alliances in the gaming industry.

Press release.- Since 2019, MegaPari Partners has grown a big network with more than 15,000 partners. To continue its growth and strengthen its existing network, MegaPari Partners will attend SiGMA BALKANS/CIS to discuss its offerings and explore new partnership opportunities.

Scheduled for September 4-7, 2023 SiGMA BALKANS/CIS is set to be a big event. During the event, you’ll have the opportunity to meet the MegaPari Partners team and discover all the benefits of their partner network.

MegaPari already offers excellent gaming services in countries such as Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan and plans to expand through strong and successful partnerships.

MegaPari Partners offers its prospective partners a revenue share of up to 40 per cent, along with various deal options like CPA, Hybrid, and Fix. Affiliates can look forward to high conversion, automatic weekly commission payments and support with any issues.

