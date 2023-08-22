Megapari partners attends Sports Betting West Africa+

The event will take place in Lagos, Nigeria from 23 to 25 August. Is a great opportunity for the company to strengthen its growth in Africa.

Press release.- In its strategic push into the African market, MegaPari will attend the eighth edition of the Sports Betting West Africa+ summit from 23 to 25 August 2023 in Lagos, Nigeria. This event, a major hub for gaming professionals, will be an opportunity for MegaPari to showcase partnership benefits and foster new collaborations.

MegaPari offers 16,000 events and is popular in Zambia, Uganda, and Nigeria. Their success stems from their focus on strong relationships with players and partners. Recognizing African players’ enthusiasm for football, rugby, and basketball, MegaPari provides enticing welcome bonuses of up to €100.

To sustain players’ interest and loyalty, the platform features weekly specials and exclusive offers, including a significant 75 per cent football bonus on Saturdays. By offering a variety of choices for players, MegaPari indirectly boosts affiliate earnings – the more engaged the player, the higher the affiliate’s profit.

To ensure seamless transactions, MegaPari supports over 250 payment methods, including popular local options like Airtel and MTN. This extensive payment infrastructure benefits both players and affiliates, prioritizing speed and security.

MegaPari Partners warmly invites affiliates to join the partnership programme, offering rev-share opportunities with commissions of up to 40 per cent and flexible contract types like Hybrid and Fix. Affiliates can benefit from remarkable conversion rates, from sign-ups to deposits, complemented by a diverse bonus structure and top-tier VIP services. Visit the MegaPari team at booth 1019 for your affiliate journey!

See also: Strategic partnerships and player-centric approach: The MegaPari success story