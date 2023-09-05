MegaPari: Nominee for SBC Latinoamerica 2023

MegaPari secures “Rising Star of the Year” nomination at SBC Awards Latinoamerica 2023.

Press release.- MegaPari has been nominated for the prestigious “Rising Star of the Year” award by SBC Awards Latinoamerica. The competition is scheduled for November 2nd, 2023, and promises to be a momentous showdown among leading companies in the gaming and betting industry.

The 3rd Annual SBC Awards Latinoamerica is an event that honours outstanding achievements in the Latin American gaming industry. The event recognizes exceptional companies in various areas such as payments, marketing, platforms, and data, among others.

Latin America is a key market for MegaPari. The company is already popular for providing great gaming experiences in Argentina and Brazil, among other countries, and intends to keep expanding. Earning these nominations speaks to MegaPari’s unwavering commitment to service quality and player engagement. For affiliates, these nominations are indicators of a dependable partner with a focus on the future.

The company is focused on delivering an exceptional gaming experience and building strong partnerships with affiliates. MegaPari offers revshare up to 50 per cent and other types of deals like FIX, Hybrid and CPA. If you’re interested in working with MegaPari, you can email pr.t@megapari.com to learn more.