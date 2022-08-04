Uplatform to attend the next G2E Asia 2022 edition in Singapore

G2E Asia will be held in Singapore from August 24 to 26.

Uplatform will be introducing its latest solutions at stand B1213 at G2E Asia 2022, to be held from August 24-26.

Press release.- Ready to engage your players with next-gen content, huge coverage of sports, esports, live casino, and other amazing iGaming products? Then be sure not to miss Uplatform in Singapore from August 24-26 showcasing their wide range of iGaming solutions to the lucrative local market at G2E Asia.

The G2E Singapore edition will be as colossal and busy as ever and it is a great opportunity for industry leaders and decision-makers to come together, network, show their solutions, and discuss the Asian gaming market and its huge potential.

Join Uplatform at Stand B1213 to learn more about their effective range of solutions.

Uplatform offers a fully managed sports betting and online casino platform embracing the betting preferences of players from all over the world and providing all necessary tools to target any audience.

Usports (Uplatform’s sportsbook) extensive coverage of more than 200+ sports – basketball, UFC, badminton, football, and unique sports including sepak takraw and kabaddi, along with more than 60+ esports. There are also live dealer games featuring local dealers, with Asian favourites like Baccarat and Sic Bo.

Uplatform has been carefully designed to meet regional needs and preferences, offering a variety of payment methods, local languages, a light web version, and apps for iOS, Android, and Windows.

Aside from demonstrating products, Uplatform will also provide loads of entertainment. At their stand, visitors will have an opportunity to capture their memories of G2E 2022 in a unique way, receive some valuable prizes and enjoy productive talks with Uplatform’s experts.

Drop by and meet Uplatform’s team at G2E Asia 2022 to find out how to improve your existing iGaming business or start it from scratch and reach success in no time at all. Be sure to book your meeting in advance via https://uplatform.com/contact-us/

G2E Asia Singapore – What to expect there?

Global Gaming Expo Asia (G2E Asia) is renowned as a key gaming and entertainment business hub across the continent.

It is the must-attend marketplace for the Asian gaming-entertainment industry, offering a one-stop platform to industry professionals to network, forge fresh connections, source new products and solutions, and gain a deeper insight into the latest global industry trends.

Every year, over 95% of Asian casino operators attend G2E Asia to look for cutting-edge products and solutions and gather upcoming industry trends. Held in Macau – the heart of Asian gaming entertainment, G2E Asia is the ideal hub where professionals network and conduct business.