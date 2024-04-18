Meet “Lotto Boom”, a next-level lottery game by Galaxsys
Press release.- Galaxsys gaming studio presents “Lotto Boom”, a classic lotto game where the key to success lies in matching combinations, and determining the outcomes of each game.
With its revolutionary features and a wide range of enticing bonuses, “Lotto Boom” offers players an extraordinary gaming experience that is truly one-of-a-kind.
About Lotto Boom
The game elevates the traditional lotto-style game by offering players unmatched flexibility and excitement. Players engage in a dynamic lotto-style game where they select their tickets and specify bet amounts.
Wins depend on matching combinations, and players have flexibility with unlimited bets, re-betting tickets, and marking favourites to boost their odds.
In the game, there are Bonus Balls, and for each round, a single Lucky Ticket is provided, further enhancing the overall gaming experience.
Game Highlights:
- Bonus Balls: The game offers a unique bonus feature through golden balls. Each game round includes five golden balls, with the possibility for players to match up to five numbers with the bonus balls on their ticket.
- Unlimited Bets: Players have the opportunity to place unlimited bets and aim to win with the highest possible odds.
- In-Game Jackpot: The game introduces an exciting In-Game Jackpot feature, adding an extra layer of thrill and anticipation to each round.
- Up To 3 Winning Rounds: To secure a win after the 1st draw, players must match all 5 numbers in any row of a ticket. To win after the 2nd draw, they need to match 10 numbers across two rows on one ticket. Finally, to win after the 3rd draw, players must achieve a “full house” with all numbers on a ticket matching.
- Provable Fairness: Galaxsys only uses the most reliable and high-end Random Number Generator technologies to ensure true randomness.