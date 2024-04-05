Galaxsys attains game certification in Peru

Galaxsys continues to expand in Latin America with Peruvian games certifications.

Press release.- Galaxsys has revealed today further global games certification in the Latin American market of Peru.

The games certified for the Peru market include Blackjack, Crash, HiLo, Keno, Penalty, Rocketon, Cash Show, Crasher, and GoldenRA.

Latin America is a growth market for Galaxsys and its broader portfolio of instant, crash, mines, and Plinko games, which are preferred by players who enjoy quick wins.

Hayk Sargsyan, CEO of Galaxsys, commented: “We are thrilled our games are certified in Peru. This addition of the Peruvian market jurisdiction is now part of a long list of regulated markets in Europe and Latin America, where our games are available.

“The recent attendance at the trade SAGSE show has successfully delivered new operator partners and a robust inquiry pipeline as Peru, Colombia, and Asia markets are generating incredible growth opportunities for us from tier 1 and local operators alike.

“We thank the relevant regulatory bodies for their trust in our commitment to high security, quality standards, and responsible gaming as we continue to make our games available in additional regulated markets.”